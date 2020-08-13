Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photos reveal the shocking conditions of the Warwick egg farm. Source: PETA
Photos reveal the shocking conditions of the Warwick egg farm. Source: PETA
News

Disturbing cruelty claims for Warwick egg farm

Tessa Flemming
13th Aug 2020 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NEW horrifying images from a Warwick farm appear to show chickens crammed into small cages and forced to live among their own waste and the corpses of their flock mates.

The video footage and photos, allegedly captured at Williams Eggs this year, shows chickens missing clumps of feathers, injured and dead birds, and piles of waste accumulated on the floors of the sheds.

Photos reveal the shocking conditions of the Warwick egg farm. Source: PETA
Photos reveal the shocking conditions of the Warwick egg farm. Source: PETA

According to the eyewitness who had reported the matter to PETA, some chickens had also reportedly been crushed by the feeders in their cages and their wings had become stuck in the cage wiring.

PETA spokeswoman Emily Rice said several requests to remove injured birds from their cages were allegedly denied by the farm supervisor and owner before they were left to die.

 

 

Dead chickens were also allegedly left to rot in cages for up to a week alongside live birds despite repeated requests.

"Williams Eggs uses the phrase 'Farm Fresh' on its cartons, but consumers should look at the photographs and video for themselves and judge how fresh the conditions are for chickens," Ms Rice said.

"From the mother hens who are confined to crowded cages or barns to the male chicks who are disposed of by being ground up alive, cruelty to chickens can always be found in the egg industry."

Owner Dan Williams declined to comment when the Warwick Daily News reached out for comment on the allegations.

Community Newsletter SignUp
animal cruelty
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why busy Coast shopping centre was evacuated

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why busy Coast shopping centre was evacuated

        News Hundreds of shoppers sent outside

        • 13th Aug 2020 1:12 PM
        Bank card fraud goes on spending spree at Bay shops

        Premium Content Bank card fraud goes on spending spree at Bay shops

        Crime Find out where thief’s dodgy charges were racked up

        ROOAARR: Pre-historic legend inspires caravan of future

        Premium Content ROOAARR: Pre-historic legend inspires caravan of future

        News Where you can see super van’s Aussie debut on Coast

        • 13th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Why weddings can still be magical despite weird rules

        Premium Content Why weddings can still be magical despite weird rules

        Lifestyle How Coast venue is rising to the challenges of virus restrictions