A crime scene at Tweed Heads, Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
Disturbing connection in brutal homeless killings emerges

Scott Sawyer
27th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
DETECTIVES are set to reveal a significant connection between the murder of homeless man David Collin in Maroochydore and another alleged murder of a 56-year-old homeless man in Tweed Heads late last week.

Mr Collin, 53, was killed in a brutal, unprovoked attack he slept in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre on September 9.

He'd been sleeping at the back of the community centre on Millwell Rd East when he was found by a member of the public with significant head injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old David Collin are set to make a major announcement at midday.
A 34-year-old man was charged with murder earlier this morning over the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park, Tweed Heads, just before midday Friday by a couple walking their dog.

Detectives investigating that case said they believed it had been a random attack.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards was set to hold a press conference at midday to provide an update on a "significant development" in Mr Collin's case.

It's understood the connection between the cases would be explained further at the media announcement.

