'DISTURBING': Pet dog stolen from its home

POLICE are investigating two incidents involving theft overnight, including a stolen pet dog from a Casino home.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police are appealing for assistance in locating a stolen iphone S5 and Ipad Air, which were stolen from a car in Convent Place Casino last night.

"The devices belong to Kyogle Council and will be expensive to replace, a cost that will eventually come from the ratepayers," he said.

"The car is currently being tested for fingerprints and DNA."

He said police were alerted to another "disturbing job" at 10pm yesterday in Casino where a Hungarian Vizsla dog named Penny was stolen from a home on Queensland Road.

"Penny is deaf.

"A suspect for this matter is described as Aboriginal, male, about 170cm tall, aged 30-40."

If you know where this property is, please contact Casino police on 6662 0099 #CasinoNSWcrime