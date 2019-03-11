Ditch digital devices in at least one space in home

TVs are now often delegated to a media room, allowing the living space to be a place of entertaining and conversation.

TVs are now often delegated to a media room, allowing the living space to be a place of entertaining and conversation. iStock

Most of us spend more time looking at our screens, television, laptops and tablets than is possibly healthy, both physically and emotionally. As a result, one of the fastest growing interior trends is all about creating dedicated, intimate technology-free spaces in our homes. While this trend is not about advocating ditching our new, flat-screen televisions, laptops, tablets or smartphones, it is about creating at least one technology-free living space that revolves around human, rather than digital, connection in our homes.

Defined living spaces are returning as a contemporary architectural feature. These are spaces designed without the space for a television to allow more human interaction in the home.

Many households now insist on technology-free family dining experiences and a dedicated dining room can help us to break that digital connection. This trend is also extending to our living rooms. TVs are now often delegated to a media room, allowing the living space to be a place of entertaining and conversation.

This trend is reflected in relaxed furniture and styles, from deeply soft velvet sofas, to comfortable day beds, sheepskin rugs and lush floor cushions. Add to that mix some welcoming, colourful and tactile decor and soft furnishings for a style of relaxing with family and friends at home.

You can extend that welcoming theme of digital-free, human connection to include house guests. Fresh cut flowers and plants, as well as a stack of well-chosen books on bedside tables will invite guests to ditch the electronics and revert to old-school reading and relaxing.