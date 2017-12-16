Menu
Ditch the Christmas lunch and cruise at Burrum instead

CHRISTMAS CRUISE: Burrum River Quest owner and operator Greg Pedemont and Paula Gardner.
CHRISTMAS CRUISE: Burrum River Quest owner and operator Greg Pedemont and Paula Gardner. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
THOSE seeking something different this Christmas can ditch the traditional lunch and jump on board a river cruise.

Burrum River Quest operates a Christmas Day cruise, providing guests with a Christmas lunch with a view.

Owner and operator Greg Pedemont said they were so busy in previous years, he had to turn people away.

"The last two years we had to run one on Boxing Day just to fit the people in," Mr Pedemont said.

"We could have filled three boats, we had to turn people away.

"That was when we first started up about three years ago."

He said guests on board the Burrum River Quest would be treated to morning tea, a Christmas lunch and dessert.

"We have smoko when we get on board which is a cup of tea and cakes and biscuits," he said.

"When we get down to Buxton we'll start putting out the Christmas lunch and then we have Christmas dessert and a slow trip back to Burrum Heads once everyone's full."

He said the three-hour Christmas Day cruise started when holiday makers asked if he ran a cruise on Christmas Day.

"We did have a lot of people comment while on the boat and asking if we did anything on Christmas Day and I said, 'no I don't'," he said.

"Then the comments were 'well you should'.

"There's a lot of people who like to do things on Christmas Day and who don't stay at home as we do ourselves, because our children have all grown up and moved away."

There are a few spots left for this year's Christmas cruise, however Mr Pedemont said to get in quick.

To make a booking, phone 0409530003, or visit burrumriverquest.com.au.

Topics:  burrum heads christmas lunch fcchristmas fccommunity hervey bay independent

Fraser Coast Chronicle
