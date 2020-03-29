Div 9 candidate claims victory after Taylor concedes

DAVID LEE has claimed victory in Division Nine.

It came after Stuart Taylor, who had been on council for terms, conceded defeat Sunday afternoon.

Mr Lee has so far claimed more than 42 per cent of the vote.

Chris Trevillion trailed with 29 per cent.

More than 60 per cent of the vote has been counted.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Lee said he was slightly apprehensive to enter the council in such a tumultuous time, but confident he had the skills to succeed.

“I feel equipped in terms of skills and knowledge. It’s normal and prudent to have a certain amount of apprehension. It keeps you sharp and focused,” he said.

Mr Lee, who has leadership experience in business, law and nursing, said the council needed to put a short-term policy in place to support ratepayers throughout the coronavirus crisis.

He said rates rebates would be appropriate.

Longer term, he wanted the council to come up with procurement policies to support local small businesses to recover.