DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s waterways

HERE is your chance to have a say on some of the jewels in our cities’ crowns.

Fraser Coast Regional Council will host walking tours and drop-in sessions to outline how it manages urban waterbodies.

The walks and sessions will be part of a study to develop the Draft Fraser Coast Waterbody Management Framework to strategically manage the 54 waterbodies across the region, councillor Stuart Taylor said.

“The initial focus is to develop Draft Waterbody Management Plans for Ululah Lagoons, in Maryborough and the Lowlands Lagoons (Anembo Lakes) in Hervey Bay,” Cr Taylor said.

“These are two of the largest systems under council management. If the management plans are successful they will become the models to develop plans for other waterbodies.

“Before we develop detailed management plans, we would like community feedback on the draft plans.”

The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of 120 hectares and 45 kilometres of shoreline.

“The waterbodies provide a range of social, environmental and economic functions from parks and open space, habitat for a range of native animals and form a part of the region’s flood management,” Cr Taylor said.

“However, they are under considerable pressure due to urban run-off and other factors. Many are degraded or are at risk of deteriorating further, which could lead to declining water quality, algae blooms and noxious weeds.”

The walking tours will be held on Saturday, November 30.

A drop-in session near the Ululah carpark on Cheapside St will run from 8am to 11am with tours at 9am and 10am.

At Anembo Lakes, the drop-in session will run on Ann St from 1pm to 4pm, with guided walking tours at 2pm and 3pm.

To complete the survey go to surveymonkey.com/r/FCRCWaterbodyFramework

Responses to the survey are due in by December 9.