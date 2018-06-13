DIVE WRECK: Tobruk likely just weeks from being scuttled

THE ex-HMAS Tobruk is set to be scuttled within the next few weeks, finding its final resting place between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.



Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett executive officer Scott Rowe said the timing of the scuttling depended on the the weather, but it was anticipated to be within the next month.



Mr Rowe said there were still tickets available on commercial vessels to witness the scuttling.

He said it had been a four-year battle to secure Tobruk for her to be scuttled to become one of the world's most unique military dive experiences.



"From the initial vision and determination of the Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, to the nationwide fight to secure her for Wide Bay, the collaboration from Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Councils and the state government, this has been a shining example of what can be achieved when all parties work together," Mr Rowe said.



"Tobruk has been a labour of love for many and seeing her scuttled in coming days will evoke emotions for a wide demographic of our community, from former service people to those that prepared her for scuttling, to the excitement of the dive community who will soon be able to explore her as a world-class wreck."



Mr Rowe said having the vessel towed and prepared in the Port of Bundaberg was one of the great achievements of the entire tender process.