Divers employed to inspect Fraser Coast water tanks

TANK CLEANING: Commercial diver with Waters Marine Tom Fairhall prepares to inspect the Teddington water reservoir on Wednesday. The council is undertaking a regular check-up of reservoirs across the region to monitor their hygiene. Blake Antrobus

TOM Fairhall was all decked out in his diving gear, but it wasn't Hervey Bay's winter waters he was exploring yesterday.

Mr Fairhall is one of the specialist divers employed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to conduct inspections of the region's drinking water reservoirs.

The inspections are part of a regular check-up of the reservoirs every few years to assess their hygiene.

The work is expected to last a week while tanks across Maryborough, Howard and River Heads are inspected and cleaned by the divers.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the divers would check the structural integrity of the region's 22 water tanks and would remove material that might have dropped onto the bottom.

"These reservoirs are part of the region's water supply system, and we do a rolling inspection every four to five years,” Cr Maddern said.

"This is just a normal maintenance inspection to make sure our tanks are structurally sound, clean and are providing us with pristine water.”

The inspections come soon after toxic chemicals were discovered in Bundaberg's water supply in April.

That month, Per-and Poly-fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) were discovered in the Svensson Heights water supply.

But Cr Maddern said the check-up was not in response to the neighbouring region's water contamination.

"Our tanks are surface water, so it's a completely different issue,” she said.

"We are conscious of PFAS, it's something we check for, but in this particular instance this has nothing to do with the Bundaberg issue.”

Cr Maddern said there may be a small chance of cloudy tap water, but the water was still safe to drink.