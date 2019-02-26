Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

Police are appealing for public information to locate a memorial statue dedicated to Jared Bannah that was stolen from Mount Morgan Dam at the end of last year. The statue was erected to commemorate Jared's tragic drowning at the dam in 2015.

DIVERS will search Mount Morgan dam today following a public appeal for a statue paying tribute to a young boy who drowned.

On Friday, police launched a public appeal to find the statue of Jared Bannah stolen from the park at the end of last year.

Jared was six when he drowned at the dam in 2015 and the statue was erected in his honour.

Officer in charge of Mount Morgan station Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said since making the appeal with the support of Jared's family, local police had been inundated with phone calls.

"We've received a number of possible leads as to where the memorial may be located, however at this stage we are concentrating on the dam," Sgt Zimitat said.

"There has been an overwhelming amount of community support for Jared's family, including offers of financial assistance to have a new statue made.

"However as part of our commitment to return the original statue safely we are utilising police divers today to canvass areas of interest within the waterway."

Jared's parents Andrew and Tereasa Bannah continued to be updated by police and have extended their thanks to the community for their ongoing support.

"The memorial is of great significance to us and to so many others who care about us, and it would mean a great deal to have it returned safely."

Police are continuing to urge anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of the statue to come forward.

Members of the public are also being advised that whilst community support is appreciated, to please not conduct their own searches of the Mount Morgan Dam for the statue for safety reasons.