Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Puma service station at the Night Owl on Bideford St, Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman
New Puma service station at the Night Owl on Bideford St, Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Diversifying business might be key to surviving

Carlie Walker
9th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR years, the Night Owl has traded on Bideford St in Torquay.

But last year it merged with Puma petrol station, combining the estimated 5000 customers who frequent the convenience store with the new fuel retailer.

When searching for a franchisee for the business, the area was promoted as having multiple car parks, easy access to and from the road, a variety of fuel grades as well as the drawcard of the Night Owl convenience store.

The business is just one example of how service stations have diversified, offering much more than snacks and fuel.

The Shell Service Station on Boat Harbour Dr has also diversified, with Miss Cocoa’s offering its services from the same building.

Karen and Jasen Barrie brought their passion for coffee to the business after selling their well-known Maryborough business Sexie Coffee in 2017.

Earlier this year, the team spoke to the Chronicle about the new venture.

Some of them, including manager Sheraya Johnson, previously worked at Sexie Coffee.

While Mrs Barrie estimates 80 per cent of customers at Miss Cocoa’s will use the drive-through service, there is seating inside for those having a break.

After making an order from the comfort of the driver’s seat, coffee is prepared within minutes.

Mr Barrie roasts beans on site.

“Jasen just loves roasting coffee and working in the area,” Mrs Barrie said.

While this is the first drive-through business of this nature in Hervey Bay, The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee provides a similar service in Maryborough.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        premium_icon Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        Business A Harris Scarfe supplier claims the retailer ordered 'like crazy' in the lead-up to being tipped into administration.

        Pialba bakery feeling the effect of late night break-in

        premium_icon Pialba bakery feeling the effect of late night break-in

        News Pialba bakery owners believe crime hurts small businesses the most.

        Phone data sends man into foul-mouthed rage

        premium_icon Phone data sends man into foul-mouthed rage

        News ‘Security had to be called to remove him from the store’

        Major upgrades under way at historic Coast school

        premium_icon Major upgrades under way at historic Coast school

        News More construction is planned for the second half of 2020