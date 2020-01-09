Diversifying business might be key to surviving

New Puma service station at the Night Owl on Bideford St, Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman

FOR years, the Night Owl has traded on Bideford St in Torquay.

But last year it merged with Puma petrol station, combining the estimated 5000 customers who frequent the convenience store with the new fuel retailer.

When searching for a franchisee for the business, the area was promoted as having multiple car parks, easy access to and from the road, a variety of fuel grades as well as the drawcard of the Night Owl convenience store.

The business is just one example of how service stations have diversified, offering much more than snacks and fuel.

The Shell Service Station on Boat Harbour Dr has also diversified, with Miss Cocoa’s offering its services from the same building.

Karen and Jasen Barrie brought their passion for coffee to the business after selling their well-known Maryborough business Sexie Coffee in 2017.

Earlier this year, the team spoke to the Chronicle about the new venture.

Some of them, including manager Sheraya Johnson, previously worked at Sexie Coffee.

While Mrs Barrie estimates 80 per cent of customers at Miss Cocoa’s will use the drive-through service, there is seating inside for those having a break.

After making an order from the comfort of the driver’s seat, coffee is prepared within minutes.

Mr Barrie roasts beans on site.

“Jasen just loves roasting coffee and working in the area,” Mrs Barrie said.

While this is the first drive-through business of this nature in Hervey Bay, The Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee provides a similar service in Maryborough.