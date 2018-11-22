Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby. Paul Donaldson
News

Diversions in place after truck roll over on Bruce at M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Nov 2018 9:58 AM

THE driver of a truck which rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning has been taken to hospital.

A 61-year-old Brisbane man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after his B Double semi trailer rolled onto the driver's side near the Alice St on ramp about 3.30am.

Queensland Police confirmed the truck was travelling north and initially both lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cleaned up a small diesel spill and left the scene at 5.40am.

The Chronicle understands there are still traffic detours in place.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    150 YEARS: Last call for the Tatts

    premium_icon 150 YEARS: Last call for the Tatts

    News Maryborough's Tattersalls Hotel will close its doors for the last time today after serving almost 150 years as a local watering hole

    CYCLIST SABOTAGE: Tacks found on popular Fraser Coast road

    premium_icon CYCLIST SABOTAGE: Tacks found on popular Fraser Coast road

    News 'What I don't understand is why people actually do this.'

    Baby allegedly left starving while her parents did meth

    premium_icon Baby allegedly left starving while her parents did meth

    Crime Paramedics discovered the severely underweight infant.

    Strategic advisor to oversee $60M M'boro munitions factory

    premium_icon Strategic advisor to oversee $60M M'boro munitions factory

    News It comes as the companies continue to develop the business case

    Local Partners