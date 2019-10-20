Diversity keeps community clubs thriving

GOING STRONG: At Maryborough Bowls Club's 120th anniversary were Laurie Genrich (chairman Maryborough Bowls, left), Kerry Green (v/pres. Bowls Qld), Merle Scott (sec. Maryborough Bowls) and Peter Williamson (State Pres. Bowls Qld).

GOING STRONG: At Maryborough Bowls Club's 120th anniversary were Laurie Genrich (chairman Maryborough Bowls, left), Kerry Green (v/pres. Bowls Qld), Merle Scott (sec. Maryborough Bowls) and Peter Williamson (State Pres. Bowls Qld). Alistair Brightman

BOWLS: Maryborough Bowls Club celebrated 120 years yesterday as one of the state's foundation clubs.

Club chairman Laurie Genrich said bowls clubs were an important part of the community.

"The fact this club has remained opened for so long and stood the test of time with challenges over the last 100 years with world wars and the Depression is a credit to its members,” he said.

"With clubs in other centres closing down, we are thriving at the moment and it's because of the hard work volunteers put in to keep it running.

"We cannot forget the members who preceded us and had the energy foresight to keep the club going before us.”

There were 13 different clubs with about 100 players from around the Fraser Coast region turn up for the day's celebrations.

Another important part of the club's history is how it is the second oldest affiliated bowls club in Queensland.

Genrich said the diversity of the club had helped to keep it together and bowls club were still very relevant in the 21st century.

"You have members here from a variety of all walks of life that make up the community,” he said.

"It not just a place to come and play bowls but for people to relax and enjoy themselves.

"Right now we have plans on where we will take the club over the next five to ten years.”

Genrich said one of the long-term plans was to make the club a central hub for bowls in the region due to its location.

The ladies' section of the club celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2017.

Bowls Queensland state president Peter Williamson, who was present for the celebrations, said the club should be proud of its history.

"This club is a foundation club out of five that started in 1904 and since then it has grown and become important for the region,” Williamson said.

"It has stayed in the community for this long and hopefully will for another 100 years.”

He said there were over 300 clubs in 40 districts, in excess of 30,000 members and bowls clubs gave back to the community a place for players to come together from early juniors to an old age or anyone who just wanted to play.