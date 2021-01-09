Divine Dunnies swing into 2021

DIVINE DUNNIES: Committee member Lisa Hunt, committee chair Nancy Bates and committee member Jaqui Elson-Green, with their Divine Dunny fundraiser. Picture: Stuart Fast

A $1000 donation from Hyne Timber has given a flying start to the new year for the campaign to raise funds to turn the Maryborough town hall green toilets into one of the finest public loos in Australia.

Chairman of the Divine Dunnies committee Nancy Bates said the Hyne donation and other contributions that had rolled in had ensured a start could be made on the revamp early this year, pending heritage and council approvals.

Hyne Timber Strategic Relations Manager Katie Fowden said the company looked at ventures that would benefit the whole community when it considered donation requests.

“This is a quirky project but it has great potential as a tourist drawcard, stimulating inner city activity as well as providing some pleasant comfort for citizens.”

DIVINE DUNNIES: Dunny angel and committee member Lisa Hunt with the Divine Dunny fundraiser. Photo: Stuart Fast

The toilet precinct, described by Mrs Bates as currently clean but dowdy, will be painted with Victorian-themed images to harmonise with the city’s heritage heart.

Fresh flowers, music and new fittings will transform the precinct into a new addition to the city’s list of tourist attractions.

“We are now finalising details for agreements that will suit both the State heritage authorities and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.”

Donations in the public campaign to raise $25,000 now stand at $21,180. The total cost is expected to be more than $80,000. Councillors have also contributed almost $54,000 in discretionary funds.

