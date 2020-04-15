Divine dunny ideas flow from new committee

FLUSH WITH IDEAS: Jacqui Elson-Green, a former Chronicle journalist who has returned to live in Maryborough, has joined the committee aiming to enhance the public toilets on the town hall green, shown here in the background.

A “DIVINE DUNNIES” committee has been formed as a subcommittee of the Maryborough Progress Association and is working on plans for the enhancement of the City Hall toilets.

Committee chairman Nancy Bates said unveiling an innovative refurbishment of the public toilet precinct beside the town hall green would help with the revitalisation of the city heart as the Fraser Coast recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tough times lie ahead for many Australians but indications are that affordable domestic tourism will come back strongly,” she said.

“Maryborough is still largely undiscovered as a tourist destination but it has a wealth of fascinating features, so it could be in a prime position.

“Unveiling the finest public loos in Australia would help jump-start a new wave of visitor interest for the Fraser Coast.”

The lackluster loo at Maryborough City Hall.

Mrs Bates said the “Divine Dunnies” working title was being used by the committee until it came up with a formal title.

“Any ideas would be welcome,” she said.

Members of the committee are Greig Bolderrow (vice-president), Nan Ott (secretary), Tom Hagan (treasurer), progress association president Kylie Nitz, Lisa Hunt, Jacqui Elson-Green and Carmel Murdoch.

“Lisa will be managing our online presence in the coming months and Carmel will be looking at some of the finer features, such as fresh flowers,” Mrs Bates said.

Mrs Bates said imaginative, amusing and attractive public toilets with personalities had proven popular drawcards in New Zealand and Australian towns, including Cummins in South Australia where the community had enhanced a bland red brick building with mosaics and sculptures.

Some inspiration for a fancier toilet.

Maryborough’s “Divine Dunnies” committee aimed to raise $25,000 in community contributions, working in partnership with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

“Our toilets are clean and serviceable and have been given a fresh coat of paint but they are not in keeping with the terrific work that has been done in enhancing the city heart streetscape,” Mrs Bates said.

“Because of their character we have a tremendous opportunity to do something remarkable and have a little fun along the way.

“We are working by email at present, adapting to the pandemic crisis and talking to city artists about a Victorian red brick theme in murals and fittings.”