Diving deep for family struck by cancer tragedy

TRIBUTE: Brett Parkhurst skydived last month in honour of his partner Catherine (inset) who died of breast cancer and left behind daughter, Montana (inset). Contributed

CATHERINE Hughes was due to marry the love of her life 10 days ago, but yesterday she was instead laid to rest in a "beautiful" funeral after losing her cancer battle.

Fiance Brett Parkhurst had many plans for their future with her 12-year-old daughter, Montana, but Catherine died on April 22 just days before Mr Parkhurst would skydive for her.

Mr Parkhurst still made the jump in honour of his partner, but his focus was now on Montana who will have to live life without her mum.

"She was the most amazing woman with such strength and will to live," he said.

"The pain and sadness is still so great."

Brett, Catherine and her daughter, Montana. Contributed

Catherine suffered aggressive breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2017 and was in and out of hospitals for her last years.

The cancer had moved to attack the 31-year-old's liver, the bones in her lower back and smaller nodules in her body.

Since her death, Mr Parkhurst has been rallying in the community to help set up his daughter for the future.

"I'm asking the local community to open their hearts and dig deep please to help us make her future possible," he said.

If you would like to donate, please give to the following account:

B T Parkhurst, BSB 633-000, account number 141499103.