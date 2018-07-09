Division 10 pre-poll booths now open

LOOKING to vote early in the Division 10 by-election?

Pre-poll booths open today for Division 10 residents to cast their vote for their next councillor.

Eight candidates have put their hand up including Phil Truscott, Richard Mott, Jeanette Maynes, Paul Forst, Lachlan Cosgrove, Les MucKan, Brian Reckenberg and Zane O'Keefe.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Division 10 covers the majority of Urangan and parts of Torquay.

A map of Division 10 of the Fraser Coast. Contributed

You can cast your vote at Shop 5, Whale Bay Marina, Buccaneer Drive in Urangan from July 9-13 and July 16-19 between 9am-5pm and Friday, July 20 9am-6pm.

For more information contact 1300 881 665 for more information.