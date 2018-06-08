Division 10 residents will elect new councillor next month

JUST over a month after choosing their new mayor, division 10 residents on the Fraser Coast will go back to the polls to determine their new councillor.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland confirmed to the Chronicle a by-election date had been set for Saturday, July 21.

A notice of election is expected to be issued on June 23.

A spokeswoman from the ECQ said the latest possible date for the by-election is August 4.

Unlike the mayoral by-election, only residents in Division 10 of the Fraser Coast will cast their vote.

An map from the Electoral Commission of Queensland detailing division 10 of the Fraser Coast. Contributed

Division 10 includes most of Urangan, bordering Emerald Park Way and Pulgul Creek, and a portion of Torquay, bordering Robert St.

About 7,500 people live in the division.

Acting Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said the date was confirmed after consulting with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and "looking at all the necessary arrangements."

"There will be also be two weeks of pre-polling so people will be able to cast their vote from Monday, July 9," Mr Vidgen said.

"Candidate nominations open when the notice of election is officially issued, and close on July 3."

The divisional by-election was triggered after councillor George Seymour was elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor on May 15.

Cr Seymour received 23,804 votes, followed by councillor Darren Everard (9,698), Tony Pantlin (8,822), David Dalgleish (7,686), Jannean Dean (5,231), Greg Schmidt (4,152) and Paul Forst (672).

Under Local Government laws, a by-election must be held within 12 weeks of a councillor vacancy.

The mayoral by-election cost Fraser Coast ratepayers about $390,000.

But the ECQ would not be drawn on the potential cost of the upcoming divisional by-election.

Instead, the spokeswoman said the cost was "a matter for council."

Retiree Richard Mott was the first to announce his candidacy for the position on May 11.

Mr Mott previously helped current Hornsby mayor Phillip Ruddock during his successful candidacy for the House of Representatives in the seat of Parramatta in 1973.

Paul Forst, a previous candidate in the mayoral by-election, said he would run for the vacant position.

Other candidates are yet to announce their intentions to run.