A number of issues have been raised in Division 3.
Division 3 candidates name their top priorities

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2020 6:45 PM
CANDIDATES for Division 3 have put forward their priorities.

Candidate James Miller said allowing more houses to be built and making more rentals available was one of his priorities, as well as allowing t trees and shrubs to be planted on nature strips, making Maryborough the Gardening City of Queensland.

Incumbent councillor and candidate Paul Truscott said according to legislation, councillors were required to represent their entire region, not just a division.

“Acknowledging that, I’m proud of the achievements over this last term of council that I have obtained for my division, city and region.

“I have always made it my focus to be a divisional councillor with a regional focus.

“It’s good for residents to have a xouncillor that they can know and connect with, someone who will listen to them and then represent their concerns on a regional level.”

