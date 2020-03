Council Candidate Phil Truscott with his wife Tanya Truscott and puppy Pippa. Photo: Cody Fox

Council Candidate Phil Truscott with his wife Tanya Truscott and puppy Pippa. Photo: Cody Fox

THE two candidates competing for Division Two were neck and neck this evening.

It looked like a photo finish would be needed when calling the eventual winner.

Phil Truscott and Chris Dale were separated by just four votes after nearly a third of the ballots were counted.

Chris Dale. Photo: Contributed.

Mr Truscott was ahead with 1165 votes, while Mr Dale had garnered 1161.

The Chronicle will keep you updated with results as they become available.