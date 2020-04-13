DIY: Video shows how to make masks at home

DIY MASKS: Videographer David Pierson (L) and Shane McCasker, Elaine Gamer and Toni McCasker hand over a box of homemade masks to Bayside Transformations CEO, Tina Davie. PHOTO: Cody Fox.

A VIDEO filmed and released by a group of Hervey Bay friends showing how to make face masks is gaining traction online.

The group has been producing the homemade masks and donating them to care organisations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks are made from items most people would be able to find in their homes.

Shane McCasker, an electrician by trade, realised something needed to be done when he was unable to buy his own masks for work.

Mr McCasker, his wife Toni and friend Elaine Gamer, started the small production line last month.

The trio, who all have links to the Leukaemia Foundation in Hervey Bay, delivered 50 of the masks to drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations in Torquay last week.

Transformations CEO Tina Davie said the single-use masks would help the centre.

She said it was important the residents remained healthy so they could focus on their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Mr McCasker said they were now planning on making another 120 masks for leukaemia patients.

He said they had received many messages and queries since launching their video.

“Some people have offered to donate money so we can buy the necessary materials,” Mr McCasker said.

Local videographer David Pierson said he was thrilled to get involved and produce the video.

“It was a good way for me to get involved and try make a difference,” he said.

The design for the masks was found on the Hong Kong University website.

You can watch the video here: https://thesocialplace.co/watch/diyfacemask/