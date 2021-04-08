DO IT FOR DASH: Bundy bands together for epic fundraiser

Dash with his dad Shaun Leather who has been by his side since his four-year-old son was flown from Bundaberg to Brisbane for treatment.

It wouldn't be easy to find a community quite as resilient or united as Bundaberg.

And this is only displayed further when one of our own IS facing a tough time and the community bands together to weather the storm.

Little Dash has been described as a beautiful and active four-year-old boy 'with a smile that lights up the room.'

Described as beautiful, active and "with a smile that lights up the room," four-year-old Dash was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day last year after showing alarming signs of energy depletion.

He was later diagnosed with Leukaemia and alongside his dad Shaun Leather, Dash was flown to Brisbane to start his treatment.

And now Bundaberg business owner Kayla Tasker has organised an event to raise money for the family and assist with medical, travel and living expenses.

"Dash's grandmother is one of my clients who is actually also my mum's cousin and her mum died of Leukaemia so it's a pretty touchy subject in our family," Ms Tasker said.

"Whenever we can find an opportunity to fundraise for Leukaemia in Bundaberg we do it and we have organised many other events in the past."

Bundaberg business owner Kayla Tasker has organised a fundraiser to assist Dash and his family.

The owner of Kayla's Expertease in Hair and Beauty said it was the least she could do for Dash who was now facing a bone-marrow transplant.

"It's so sad to see such an innocent little child and at such a young age be dealt those cards … he's a little boy who is one of own - he's a local and he needs our help," Ms Tasker said.

"His dad (Shaun) obviously can't work at the moment so just trying to keep some money coming in will be helpful.

"They are such a beautiful family who are always giving back to the community so it would be really nice to see the community step in to help them in their time of need."

Ms Tasker said Dash's grandmother was travelling from Bundaberg to Brisbane as much as possible with doctors confirming the family won't be able to come home before next year.

A GoFundMe page has also been created by Dash's mother Petrina Hardwick.

"Dash is our baby boy and we are scared out of our minds … we're still coming to terms with what blood cancer is, how we can best deal with this challenge and what's going to happen to our boy," the page reads.

"If it's in your power to help us please do - we would appreciate for your support of Dash so much and for empowering us to get the best possible outcome for him, which means the world to us."

All ticketholders will receive a drink on arrival and a goodie bag filled with items donated by local businesses.

Canapes will be served throughout the night and catered by Somewhere to Eat by Ash Bowman.

Purple Hill will be performing live and raffles will also be drawn with plenty of prizes to win.

"We're also going to put on a hair show on the night so we've got about 20 models showcasing different hairstyles and colours," Ms Tasker said.

"It's going to be a really good night and it will be awesome to see those seats get filled."

As there will be alcohol on the night, it is a strictly 16+ event.

The Let's Do it for Dash fundraiser is on April 30 at RiverFeast and starts at 6pm.

Tickets are $80 per person and must be pre-purchased online by clicking here.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Dash and his family.

