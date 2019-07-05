Do we do enough for players who suffer concussion?

HEADS UP: Concussion an issue for all contact sports and club volunteers.

AS A a class action lawsuit gets started, taking aim at how NRL clubs handle concussions, junior clubs need to think seriously about the issue.

Bannister Law and Cahill Lawyers released a statement Wednesday morning confirming they had been conducting a 12-month investigation into the issue of chronic traumatic encephalopathy and retired rugby league players.

The NRL, AFL and FFA all have concussion policies and guidelines which they rigorously enforce at the professional and semi-professional levels of their sports. All codes' policies state that players can only return after being cleared by a medical practitioner. I am not sure that junior and park football clubs enforce it to the same level.

Personally I have witnessed many incidents at a number of different sporting events where junior sports people have been concussed and returned the next week to play.

I am concerned that in the not-too-distant future we will see junior clubs facing litigation for not properly managing head injuries.

This is not a slight on the club volunteers who do an outstanding job with their clubs and their sports.

It is only my observations over many years.

Clubs need to ask:

Does your club have a concussion or head injury register?

Does it include doctor's clearances?

Shouldn't player safety and long-term well-being come before anything else?