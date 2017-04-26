Do we look at Anzac Day differently to other traditions?

IT IS so encouraging to see so many Fraser Coast residents - young ones in particular - fill our parks and streets to honour our Australian soldiers.

There is no doubt that the way we look at traditional moments throughout our annual calendar is changing.

Christmas and Easter are more about catching up with loved ones than paying homage to the religious traditions. The debate continues surrounding Australia Day being held on January 26, as many Australians push for a more inclusive, less offensive date to celebrate being an Aussie.

But, despite these rapid attitude changes to other traditions, people aged nine to 90 proudly wake up at 3am, or stand in the hot sun at 10.30am, to thank our soldiers for their sacrifice.

It is comforting to know the servicemen and women returning from recent conflicts will be honoured just as much as our First and Second World War veterans.

From what veterans have told me, war is hell no matter where or when it happens, so it helps me sleep at night knowing younger generations will continue the tradition of honouring all of our servicemen and women.