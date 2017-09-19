29°
Do you connect with your provider?

More people are satisfied with their mobile phone service providers.
Inge Hansen
MOBILE phone service providers - for some, it's a love/hate relationship with their chosen provider but recent research has shown it's more likely to be love than hate.. or at least satisfactory.

A Roy Morgan Morgan Single Source survey of more than 50,000 consumers per annum revealed an estimated three quarters (77.1%) of mobile phone users were satisfied with their service provider over the year to July 2017.

Who you think is the best of the major six mobile phone service providers?

These results were an improvement from 73.4% in 2014 but were significantly less from 77.4% in 2016.

The stand out providers were Amaysimon 81.6%, Optus 79.0%, Virgin 78.4%, Telstra 76.3%, Vodafone 76.0% and coming in last was Aldi Mobile at 64.3%.

Topics:  fraser coast mobile phone service provider roy morgan research survey

