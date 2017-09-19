Do you connect with your provider?

More people are satisfied with their mobile phone service providers.

MOBILE phone service providers - for some, it's a love/hate relationship with their chosen provider but recent research has shown it's more likely to be love than hate.. or at least satisfactory.

A Roy Morgan Morgan Single Source survey of more than 50,000 consumers per annum revealed an estimated three quarters (77.1%) of mobile phone users were satisfied with their service provider over the year to July 2017.

These results were an improvement from 73.4% in 2014 but were significantly less from 77.4% in 2016.

The stand out providers were Amaysimon 81.6%, Optus 79.0%, Virgin 78.4%, Telstra 76.3%, Vodafone 76.0% and coming in last was Aldi Mobile at 64.3%.