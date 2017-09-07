28°
Do you have a home for Roxy or Dodge?

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge at Nikenbah - volunteer Heather Leyton with Roxy - a Staffie X.
Carlie Walker
by and Natalie Quattromani

ROXY and Dodge have been waiting months to find their forever homes.

The gorgeous pooches are currently at Hervey Bay Animal Refuge awaiting adoption.

Roxy has been at the refuge since midway through July, while Dodge has been waiting for a new family since June.

"We have had ones in the past that have been here a lot longer," Sarada Ikin, who volunteers at the refuge, said.

Both are good natured animals that would make a loving addition to any home.

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge at Nikenbah - Dodge - a border collie X staffie.
The price to adopt is $315, which covers all veterinary work and both animals are desexed.

"We don't take any dogs that are aggressive.

"They have to be friendly and, ideally, like other dogs."

Dodge is a border collie cross while Roxy is an American staffy cross.

A spokesman from the RSPCA said the number of homeless and stray dogs in Queensland had gone done in the past decade thanks to microchipping and work done by councils.

He encouraged people to adopt and give a dog a home.
 

