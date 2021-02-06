Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Wide Bay loves their vegetables
Community

Do you have what it takes to represent the region?

Isabella Magee
6th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The position is only to be filled by someone with knowledge about Wide Bay’s economic, social, cultural and environmental opportunities and challenges.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett (RDAWBB) is on the search for the perfect-fit local to represent the region’s interests for the next two years as a Deputy Chair.

Being part of RDA, the Deputy Chair will join a national network of local leaders, working with all levels of government, business and community groups to support economic development in their specific region.

Also requiring a large network and ability to advocate strongly for the community they call home, not just anyone is made for this position.

Current Wide Bay Deputy Chair Tony Nioa who is also a member of Rotary Maryborough City executive, and a member of the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce. Picture: RDA
Current Wide Bay Deputy Chair Tony Nioa who is also a member of Rotary Maryborough City executive, and a member of the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce. Picture: RDA

RDA WBB chair Bill Trevor said the successful local leader will play an important role in representing the Wide Bay Burnett’s interests, improving economic outcomes.

“The successful candidate will be an active contributor to the outcomes of a diverse organisation of individuals working in a complex environment to deliver high value outcomes for the community and contribute to supporting local jobs and regional growth,” Cr Trevor said.

“They will be expected to leverage existing networks and develop new networks across industry sectors.”

Cr Trevor says the Deputy Chair joining the team will be expected to “leverage existing networks and develop new networks across industry sectors”.
Cr Trevor says the Deputy Chair joining the team will be expected to “leverage existing networks and develop new networks across industry sectors”.

The selection criteria for the Deputy Chair position includes someone with strong leadership, delivery focus and representational skills.

But, most of all, commitment to the Wide Bay Burnett region.

For more information visit www.rdawidebayburnett.org.au or contact Cr Trevor on 0428 988 116.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSED: More Fraser Island campgrounds closed

        Premium Content CLOSED: More Fraser Island campgrounds closed

        News “Unfortunately, some residents and visitors to the island are directly impacting on the dingoes natural role in the ecosystem,” says QPWS Regional Director.

        CCTV IMAGES: Search for memorial wilful damage offenders

        Premium Content CCTV IMAGES: Search for memorial wilful damage offenders

        Crime Recognise anyone? Police have called for public assistance.

        Fire contained but weather conditions could ignite more

        Premium Content Fire contained but weather conditions could ignite more

        News Fraser Coast fireys warn more grass fires could ignite due to harsh weather...

        Dozens of drink drivers caught out since start of year

        Premium Content Dozens of drink drivers caught out since start of year

        News Twenty six drink drivers have been caught in the last two weeks alone