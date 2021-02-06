Do you have what it takes to represent the region?

The position is only to be filled by someone with knowledge about Wide Bay’s economic, social, cultural and environmental opportunities and challenges.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett (RDAWBB) is on the search for the perfect-fit local to represent the region’s interests for the next two years as a Deputy Chair.

Being part of RDA, the Deputy Chair will join a national network of local leaders, working with all levels of government, business and community groups to support economic development in their specific region.

Also requiring a large network and ability to advocate strongly for the community they call home, not just anyone is made for this position.

Current Wide Bay Deputy Chair Tony Nioa who is also a member of Rotary Maryborough City executive, and a member of the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce. Picture: RDA

RDA WBB chair Bill Trevor said the successful local leader will play an important role in representing the Wide Bay Burnett’s interests, improving economic outcomes.

“The successful candidate will be an active contributor to the outcomes of a diverse organisation of individuals working in a complex environment to deliver high value outcomes for the community and contribute to supporting local jobs and regional growth,” Cr Trevor said.

“They will be expected to leverage existing networks and develop new networks across industry sectors.”

Cr Trevor says the Deputy Chair joining the team will be expected to “leverage existing networks and develop new networks across industry sectors”.

The selection criteria for the Deputy Chair position includes someone with strong leadership, delivery focus and representational skills.

But, most of all, commitment to the Wide Bay Burnett region.

For more information visit www.rdawidebayburnett.org.au or contact Cr Trevor on 0428 988 116.