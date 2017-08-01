Do you know answer to this roundabout road rules teaser?

ROUNDABOUTS.

Let's face it, so many drivers don't know how to use them. Or maybe they do and they just disregard the rules, but that's another matter entirely.

Indicate around, straight or off - do you know when you should indicate while using a roundabout?

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads has created this little brainteaser to test drivers' knowledge of roundabout road rules.

The driver of the orange car wants to continue straight through the roundabout. How many times do they need to indicate?

And for a hint, the Department of Transport and Main Roads offered this advice:

"Here's another way of looking at a roundabout-think of it like a clock face.