Do you know difference between noxious and native plants?

FRASER Coast residents can learn about local noxious weeds and native plants at the Maryborough Heritage Markets on December 15.

Fraser Coast Regional Council land protection Oofficers (LPO) will be on hand to assist with enquiries and identification of plants.

There will be a display of the most common pest plants found around the Fraser Coast as well as information on local flora and fauna.

LPO Juliet Musgrave said that residents are encouraged to bring along weeds that have been pulled from their garden or property.

"People can bag them up and bring them down so we can identify them and the potential problems they can cause," she said.

"It's important that people understand what is growing on their property and how to take steps to control noxious weeds and other pest plants."

Officers will be at the stall from 8-10am, and noon-1pm.