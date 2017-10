MISSING CARD: Hundreds of photos showing the couple on holiday were found on the SC card.

MISSING CARD: Hundreds of photos showing the couple on holiday were found on the SC card. Contributed

THE search is on for the owner of an SD card found on Fraser Island containing hundreds of photos.

Facebook user, Natalie Golisch, found the Sandisk memory card on a path at Eli Creek, Fraser Island on October 10.

After looking through the card, Ms Golisch shared a number of photos on social media which showed a man and woman holidaying in various locations.