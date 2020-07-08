Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify this person.
Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify this person.
News

Do you know these people? Police need your help

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are asking for assistance with identifying two people who may be able to help with investigations after a break and enter at Scarness.

Property was stolen from the business on Torquay Rd.

It is alleged about 1.15am on July 4, unknown offenders gained entry to the property and stole food items from a communal kitchen area.

Police are looking for this person who may be able to assist with investigations regarding a reported break and enter.
Police are looking for this person who may be able to assist with investigations regarding a reported break and enter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the reference number QP2001386453.

To make a report, contact Policelink on 131 888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

fccrime fcpolice hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with attempting to barge into business

        premium_icon Man charged with attempting to barge into business

        News The man was disturbed by the business owner

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Driver clocked almost 60km/h over speed limit

        premium_icon Driver clocked almost 60km/h over speed limit

        News ‘Police want to remind road users of the Fatal Five’

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Help police identify this person of interest

        premium_icon Help police identify this person of interest

        Crime Police investigate attempted break in at Pialba

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        premium_icon LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

        News One Hervey Bay resident’s views on charity tax exemption

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM