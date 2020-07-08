Do you know these people? Police need your help
POLICE are asking for assistance with identifying two people who may be able to help with investigations after a break and enter at Scarness.
Property was stolen from the business on Torquay Rd.
It is alleged about 1.15am on July 4, unknown offenders gained entry to the property and stole food items from a communal kitchen area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the reference number QP2001386453.
To make a report, contact Policelink on 131 888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.