Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Across the last week, Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers have issued numerous infringement notices for speeding, most of which were in Hervey Bay.
Across the last week, Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers have issued numerous infringement notices for speeding, most of which were in Hervey Bay. FILE
News

Do you know which streets are 50km/h in the Bay?

Jessica Lamb
by
16th Sep 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUT of the 15 drivers caught speeding in the Fraser Coast's built up areas all were at least 12km/h over the limit.

Across the last week, Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers have issued numerous infringement notices for speeding, most of which were in Hervey Bay.

The highest speed detected was 71km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said it was important for drivers to know that when driving on a road that does not have speed limit signs, that the default speed limit is 50km/h.

"The default speed limit can be further explained if 'the road has houses, not over 100m apart, on land next to a road', then it is categorised as a built-up area,” she said.

"The default speed limit for built up areas is 50km/h.

"Some of the locations where this is applicable in our area, but are not limited to, are Torquay's Tavistock St, Honiton St and Colyton St as well as Wondunna's Maree St.

"Police continue to remind motorists to observe and obey speed limits at all times for the benefit of all community members' safety.”

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WINNER: Master coach shows young ones how it's done

    premium_icon WINNER: Master coach shows young ones how it's done

    News "I compete because I love it but understand that my kids and the others I train get a kick out of seeing me having a go.”

    Break-in hotspots: Suburbs targeted by thieves this month

    premium_icon Break-in hotspots: Suburbs targeted by thieves this month

    Crime There has been at least eight break-ins across the region in four days

    Legends take on locals in roar-some Bay match

    premium_icon Legends take on locals in roar-some Bay match

    Sport David vs Goliath showdown on Fraser Coast pitch

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland