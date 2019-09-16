Do you know which streets are 50km/h in the Bay?

Across the last week, Maryborough Road Policing Unit officers have issued numerous infringement notices for speeding, most of which were in Hervey Bay.

OUT of the 15 drivers caught speeding in the Fraser Coast's built up areas all were at least 12km/h over the limit.

The highest speed detected was 71km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said it was important for drivers to know that when driving on a road that does not have speed limit signs, that the default speed limit is 50km/h.

"The default speed limit can be further explained if 'the road has houses, not over 100m apart, on land next to a road', then it is categorised as a built-up area,” she said.

"The default speed limit for built up areas is 50km/h.

"Some of the locations where this is applicable in our area, but are not limited to, are Torquay's Tavistock St, Honiton St and Colyton St as well as Wondunna's Maree St.

"Police continue to remind motorists to observe and obey speed limits at all times for the benefit of all community members' safety.”