Do you recognise this man caught on CCTV?

BREAK IN: Police have released images of a man they believe broke into a Tinana business on March 16.

DO YOU recognise the man in these images? Maryborough police believe he may have been involved in a recent break and enter in Tinana.

Officers are hoping community members may be able to identify the man whose image was captured on CCTV at a Gympie Rd business on March 16.

BREAK IN: Police have released images of a man they believe broke into a Tinana business on March 16. QPS

It is alleged between 9 and 10.40pm last Thursday, unknown offenders have broken into the business by damaging a window.

Once inside, the alleged offenders have rummaged through the business,stealing items, coins and the cash register draw before leaving through the front door.

BREAK IN: Police have released images of a man they believe broke into a Tinana business on March 16. QPS

The alarm was activated as they left.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote QP1700485005.