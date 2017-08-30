Do you recognised any of this stolen property?

Police have located a quantity of stolen property items which were subject of a number of shop stealing offences in the Maryborough Policing division.

POLICE from the Property Crime Unit have discovered a quantity of stolen property items which were subject of a number of shop stealing offences in the Maryborough Policing division.

It is a timely reminder to ensure that shop owners or managers keep a close eye on stock and look out for any suspicious behaviour within or around the store.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST CRIME RELATED STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The picture above shows the volume of items stolen by one person in a short period of time.

If you do recognise and own any property items shown below please contact Policelink on 131 444.