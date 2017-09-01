Dob in a dirty smoker who flicks their cigarette butt!

Take a photo or tell me what you saw and I will continue to expose these grubs.

IT tends to go unnoticed for some, but one thing I cannot stand is watching smokers flick their cigarette butts in public!

Keep your disgusting habit to yourself.

I'm not just talking about the litter, but they're an easy fire starter, and that's the last thing our fire crews need right now.

Only this week a cigarette butt smouldered in a pot plant until it produced flames up the wall and deck of a hotel in Hervey Bay.

Luckily it was spotted before the entire establishment went up in flames.

I was driving behind a dirty smoker recently who flicked his butt out the window on what was a windy day.

All it takes is one cigarette butt to land on a patch of dry grass and you've got a fire.

Come on people, if you decide to smoke then the least you can do is dispose of your cigarette butts correctly, it's not hard.

A colleague of mine said he recently witnessed a couple drop their half finished smokes on the ground before going into Bunnings without standing on them.

It's bad enough they've littered, but at least put the damn thing out!

If you see a smoker flicking their cigarette butt I would like to hear from you.

Take a photo or tell me what you saw and I will continue to expose these grubs.

Email amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au