Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dairy farmers Barry and Rosey Warburton open up about the drought crisis in the new season of Struggle Street.
Dairy farmers Barry and Rosey Warburton open up about the drought crisis in the new season of Struggle Street. Supplied
TV

Doco turns its attention to drought-striken farmers

Seanna Cronin
by
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER two seasons of depicting the hardships faced by Australia's poor and disadvantaged, Struggle Street turns its attention to our drought-striken farmers.

The controversial documentary series, which has been criticised for being 'poverty porn', returns for a third season filmed in the Riverina agricultural region of NSW.

Dairy farmer Barry Warburton and his wife Rosey opened their doors, and hearts, to the show's cameraman, who captures a bleak outlook for the hard-working parents.

"We had no idea really, about the show. The only really we did it was to try to let people know what it's like being a farmer in the southern Murray Darling Basin," Barry says.

Dairy farmers Barry and Rosey Warburton and their children in a scene from Struggle Street.
Dairy farmers Barry and Rosey Warburton and their children in a scene from Struggle Street. Supplied

"We are now into our fifth bad year in a row. There was one small period where we got too wet. It was the wettest May for 58 years and we had a disaster of a month. The annoying thing about that wet period was it killed off our lucerne, which is best drought growing fodder, and that made it even worse, Then it stopped raining again, and it's been like that for three years."

As the show goes to air, the family's future in Deniliquin hangs on hay prices. With hot, dry conditions forecast for this summer, and another year of "astronomical" water prices, they will be forced to sell up and move on if they can't afford to feed their cows.

"The debt levels we've carried forward from past seasons means we can't make the wrong decision," Barry says.

"We can't keep doing what we've been doing the past few years. We're getting closer and closer (to selling).

"In previous droughts we'd had reasonable milk prices either just before or during, and you had to just keep your head down and get through it. But this one, it's just from all sides."

Season three of Struggle Street premieres tonight at 8.30pm on SBS-TV.

More Stories

dairy farmer drought sbs-tv struggle street television

Top Stories

    Crews fight to protect solar farm

    premium_icon Crews fight to protect solar farm

    News But 22 crews remained at the scene of the fire on Tuesday

    Brexit could be to blame for drop in international visitors

    premium_icon Brexit could be to blame for drop in international visitors

    News Things looked healthy on the domestic side of the market

    One Coast school to be cooled, but more needed says MP

    premium_icon One Coast school to be cooled, but more needed says MP

    News The total cost to air-condition the 15 schools is about $6 million

    Chef's New Year's meltdown 'nothing short of thuggery'

    premium_icon Chef's New Year's meltdown 'nothing short of thuggery'

    Crime 'You need anger management courses desperately'