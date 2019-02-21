Doctor accused of sex assault banned from treating women

The doctor was briefly mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

A DOCTOR accused of sexual assault has been banned from treating female patients while his case is before the courts.

The Health Ombudsman imposed strict conditions on the Fraser Coast health professional when the shocking allegation against him arose last year.

The man, aged in his 50s, is charged with one count of sexual assault. His charge was on Thursday briefly mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police allege he inappropriately touched a woman at a health clinic in the Hervey Bay region in October last year.

As part of his conditions, the doctor - who practices at a number of local clinics - can treat female patients only if another registered health practitioner is present to observe the encounter.

The Chronicle cannot name the accused doctor until his charge is committed to a higher court.

The doctor's charge will be mentioned in magistrates court again next month.