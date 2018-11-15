Doctor accused of sexual assault mentioned in court

A FRASER Coast doctor accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a health clinic has had his name mentioned for the first time in court.

The health professional is facing one charge of sexual assault.

He was yesterday mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over the serious allegation.

Police allege he inappropriately touched a woman on October 4 at a Torquay health clinic.

The alleged assault on a 23-year-old happened about 7.30pm.

He was arrested over the allegation last month.

The accused currently practices at a number of different doctor surgeries in the Fraser Coast region.

He was absent from his mention in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, with Brisbane-based lawyer Claire McGee appearing on his behalf.

The doctor will be again mentioned in court next year in January.

He is on bail.