30°
News

'Go back to your country': Doctor cops alleged racist rant

Doctor Furyal Moughal, visiting the region from Brisbane, was left shocked after she says she was told to return to her own country at a Hervey bay business this week.
Doctor Furyal Moughal, visiting the region from Brisbane, was left shocked after she says she was told to return to her own country at a Hervey bay business this week. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by

AN ALLEGED racist rant from a Hervey Bay store owner has left an Australian-born Pakistani doctor in tears.

Furyal Moughal, a doctor who is visiting the Bay from Brisbane, said she was horrified by the alleged exchange, which happened after she visited the business earlier this week.

Dr Moughal said a dispute had ignited over the cost and quality of the service before it turned ugly.

The woman at the business allegedly told Dr Moughal to shut up and then told her: "You need to go back to your country. You need to leave. You're not Australian".

"She just started being racist," Dr Moughal said.

Dr Moughal said the store owner also asked if she understood English.

Dr Moughal said she had met plenty of good people during her visit to the Fraser Coast and was not expecting to encounter that kind of behaviour.

"I cried, I was so sad that I cried," she said.

"I couldn't sleep thinking 'where am I from'?

Australian doctor Furyal Moughal.
Australian doctor Furyal Moughal. Alistair Brightman



"I'm proud to be an Australian."

She said while she's loved her visit, attitudes towards people of different backgrounds needed to change.

While trying to resolve the dispute yesterday, the store owner called police to resolve the matter.

Police were able to peacefully mediate the issue.

The Chronicle approached the business owner to comment on the allegations.

"She can't speak English properly," the woman told the Chronicle.

"When you're deaf you can't hear everything."

When asked if there were racial comments made, the woman said "not on my part".

The store owner refused to comment on whether she had told Dr Moughal to "go back to your own country".
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  hervey bay racism racist

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Taking a stroll back in time at M'boro's Open House

Taking a stroll back in time at M'boro's Open House

On Sunday dozens of people will stroll through the idyllic gardens of one of Maryborough’s most historic homes.

No plans to bring welfare card to Maryborough: O'Brien

Llew O'Brien - federal coalition candidate for Wide Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The cashless card will be rolled out in Hinkler early next year.

Complaints register reveal mayor Loft leaked CEO's contract

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

The previous complaint said a "confidential document” was supplied.

'Let's get something happening': Leshan delegate plans

Jetstar plane. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

The delagate has returned from their trip.

Local Partners