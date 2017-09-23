'Go back to your country': Doctor cops alleged racist rant

AN ALLEGED racist rant from a Hervey Bay store owner has left an Australian-born Pakistani doctor in tears.



Furyal Moughal, a doctor who is visiting the Bay from Brisbane, said she was horrified by the alleged exchange, which happened after she visited the business earlier this week.



Dr Moughal said a dispute had ignited over the cost and quality of the service before it turned ugly.



The woman at the business allegedly told Dr Moughal to shut up and then told her: "You need to go back to your country. You need to leave. You're not Australian".



"She just started being racist," Dr Moughal said.



Dr Moughal said the store owner also asked if she understood English.



Dr Moughal said she had met plenty of good people during her visit to the Fraser Coast and was not expecting to encounter that kind of behaviour.



"I cried, I was so sad that I cried," she said.



"I couldn't sleep thinking 'where am I from'?

Australian doctor Furyal Moughal. Alistair Brightman





"I'm proud to be an Australian."



She said while she's loved her visit, attitudes towards people of different backgrounds needed to change.



While trying to resolve the dispute yesterday, the store owner called police to resolve the matter.



Police were able to peacefully mediate the issue.



The Chronicle approached the business owner to comment on the allegations.



"She can't speak English properly," the woman told the Chronicle.



"When you're deaf you can't hear everything."



When asked if there were racial comments made, the woman said "not on my part".



The store owner refused to comment on whether she had told Dr Moughal to "go back to your own country".

