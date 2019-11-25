Doctor on trial for raping patient

A DOCTOR accused of sexually assaulting a sick patient allegedly told her he thought she was "sexy" before raping her, a court has heard.

Chermside doctor Ramin Harirchian faced Brisbane District Court on Monday morning after pleading not guilty to one charge of sexual assault and rape.

Dr Harirchian is accused of assaulting the 26-year-old patient before digitally raping her at a medical practice in the Westfield shopping centre late last year.

Dr Ramin Harirchian arrives at the Brisbane District Court on Monday morning. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said the woman, who will testify against the doctor today, went to see Dr Harirchian after feeling ill for about a week.

Mr Whitbread said that when the woman told Dr Harirchian, who previously worked at a Bribie Island practice, that she had been drinking weight loss shakes because she felt overweight, he said "Show me".

"She stood and she lifted her shirt to expose her stomach. Then he said 'You look sexy to me, you look great," Mr Whitbread said.

"He tapped her on the bottom and the left breast and then asked 'How often do you have sex with your husband?'," he said.

The court heard the prosecution's case is that Dr Harirchian then asked her to take off her shirt and bra, before touching her inappropriately and digitally raping her.

Mr Whitbread said that after the GP made a lewd suggestion to the woman, she told him she was married.

"She was worried and frightened at this time," Mr Whitbread said.

"She repositioned her clothes and sat in the patient's chair, then the defendant turned to her and told her he was joking."

The woman left the room, paid the medical fee and then immediately called a friend and her husband.

CCTV footage is expected to be shown to the jury showing the woman then walking immediately into a police beat to report Dr Harirchian, who was charged later that day.

Dr Harirchian will be represented by defence barrister Joshua Jones, who is yet to make an opening statement.

The three-day trial continues under Judge Paul Smith. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.