Doctor urges psychiatric assessment for alleged elder abuser

Michelle Stitt, 56, from Tarampa, was arrested after an elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

Michelle Stitt, 56, from Tarampa, was arrested after an elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital. Rob Williams

MICHELLE Leanne Stitt did not appear in court for the latest mention of offences of grievous bodily harm and failing to supply the necessaries for a 77-year-old woman in her care.

She was represented by defence lawyer Amy Sanders, on behalf of Guest Lawyers, in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today for a committal mention.

The court heard she was on bail but an application for Legal Aid had been refused.

Stitt, 56, from Tarampa, was arrested after the elderly woman was admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

She was later charged with offences including failing to supply the necessities of life at a Tarampa property between May 7 and May 30, 2019; and causing grievous bodily harm on April 29.

The matter was adjourned to 10am, September 4, in Ipswich Magistrates Court with Stitt's defence seeking a full brief of evidence and for her to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Magistrate David Shepherd read out a letter received by the court on June 12. The letter, written by Dr Rama Spencer from Limestone Medical Centre, stated Stitt was in urgent need of such an assessment.

The letter had not previously been received by the prosecution or the defence.

Stitt was excused from appearing in court.