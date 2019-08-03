Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cris Cyborg celebrates her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. Picture: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Cris Cyborg celebrates her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. Picture: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
eXtra

Doctored footage behind UFC bombshell

3rd Aug 2019 3:10 PM

LESS than a week after Cris Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer in an action-packed fight at UFC 240 and resumed her campaign for a rematch against women's champion Amanda Nunes, her tumultuous relationship with the UFC is over.

It appears some devious video editing may have played a part.

After UFC president Dana White and the Brazilian MMA fighter went back and forth in the media about her future, White dropped a bombshell in a sit-down interview with ESPN.

He claimed Cyborg didn't really want to fight Nunes and was no longer required by the promotion.

"All this other bulls*** that she's putting out there - again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes," White said.

"Message received. I get it. I'm going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers.

It would seem Cris Cyborg has lost her UFC gig. Picture: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
It would seem Cris Cyborg has lost her UFC gig. Picture: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organisations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal. I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We're out of the Cyborg business."

"This is a woman that doesn't want to fight (Amanda Nunes) no matter what she says," White added.

"I am giving up my rights to her contract, to matching her contract to anything. I'm giving it up. There you go. You're not being bullied. Nothing like that. I'm going to let you go. If you don't want to fight Amanda and you don't want to be here that bad, then why would I want you here?"

But it appears Cyborg may have also dug her own grave by doctoring vision of a conversation she had with White after UFC 240 that was posted to her social media accounts. After news of her axeing broke, she posted this apology.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.” Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. ​Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right. •••••••••

A post shared by ®️Cristiane Justino (@criscyborg) on

Bellator president Scott Coker told MMA Junkie that Cyborg becoming a free agent was "great news".

"I'll be calling (Cyborg's manager) Audie (Attar) in the next five minutes," Coker said. "Cyborg isn't afraid of anybody."

Cyborg was riding a 20-fight undefeated streak when she was knocked out in 51 seconds by Nunes at UFC 232 last year.

The 34-year-old has a rough history with White, largely because she spent a large part of her career fighting for rival promotions Strikeforce and Invicta while the UFC was trumpeting Ronda Rousey as the baddest woman on the planet.

White made disparaging remarks about her appearance and despite a 6-1 record with the UFC it appears her next bout will be elsewhere.

 

amanda nunes bellator cris cyborg dana white felicia spencer ronda rousey ufc 240
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Works of art to preserve piece of Butchulla history

    premium_icon Works of art to preserve piece of Butchulla history

    News Artworks have been unveiled as part of a push to create a Butchulla-specific version of the Uluru Statement

    TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

    premium_icon TREE POISONING: Fences, CCTV canvassed by council

    Council News It follows a spate of incidents on the Esplanade

    $1.2m lawsuit: ‘They missed my cancer’

    premium_icon $1.2m lawsuit: ‘They missed my cancer’

    Health Early signs of breast cancer went undetected, court documents reveal

    Thirsty thief's super-charged calling card

    premium_icon Thirsty thief's super-charged calling card

    Crime The man was using the drug ice at the time