Doctors kick start career today

DOZENS of doctors will today begin their General Practice training in Hervey Bay before heading off for placements in clinics and hospitals across regional and remote Queensland.

Up to 30 registrars will attend a three day introductory workshop for James Cook University's GP training program, Generalists Medical Training at its GMT office in Hervey Bay.

Fourteen registrars will remain in the Wide Bay region and will be placed at various regional clinics and hospitals to undertake training.

They are part of 130 doctors state-wide taking part in the workshops.

Topics:  fccommunity fceducation fchealth hervey bay hospital

Fraser Coast Chronicle
