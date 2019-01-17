Menu
Medical intern Daniel Hempsey and medical education officer Bob Clarke are part of Hervey Bay Hospital's inter program who has just welcomed eight more interns to the ranks from last year.
Doctors sign up for a year in Bay

Jessica Lamb
17th Jan 2019 8:27 AM
DANIEL Hempsey is just one of the eight new smiling faces starting their year-long internships at Hervey Bay Hospital.

The 25-year-old from Sydney is no stranger to Hervey Bay after completing part of his placement in the Urraween hospital last year and placing it on the top of his preference list to join for on-the-job training.

"They rotate through surgery, emergency, orthopaedics, medicine, obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics,” Hervey Bay Hospital medical education officer Bob Clarke said.

"For many it is a learning curve trying to work out where they want to head in the future because being a doctor is not just being an intern, it is going off to work as a GP, in emergency or as a specialist.

"Most of our interns and junior doctors are looking at the GP pathway, which we support because having a good GP network in our area is good for hospitals as well.”

Mr Clark said six interns from last year's cohort had been retained at the hospital for further development.

Mr Hempsey's cohort is only the second lot the Hervey Bay hospital has received as a primary allocation.

"Before becoming a primary allocation spot we had rotations from other hospitals and had to rely on international medical graduates, which is a good thing, however you want Australian-trained doctors in your hospital,” he said.

"In the cities the message is you have to be in the big hospitals to be successful and we know that is not the case.”

Mr Hempsey said he got more experience from small intern groups compared to the 95 interns allocated to big Brisbane hospitals.

"I love it here, I'm definitely open to stay, I've even bought a house,” he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

