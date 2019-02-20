Menu
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

