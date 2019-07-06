Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

A FAILED attempt to pass off a stolen car as a hire car has landed the man behind the wheel in court.

Justin Michael Mason told police he got the Subaru Liberty from a man in Brisbane and thought it was a rental.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the car was reported stolen from a Stafford Heights address on June 6.

It was found by police about two weeks later at an apartment block on the Esplanade at Torquay.

They were called to address because an apartment was booked using stolen bank details.

On June 18, police were called about a break-in at a Wondunna address.

Jewellery and bank documents were reported missing.

The same day police executed a search warrant at the Torquay apartment and found Mason, 25, lying on a bed.

A search of his bag uncovered a Subaru Liberty car key, gloves and a torch.

When police searched the car, they found the stolen jewellery on the back seat.

Mason told police he paid money for the jewellery which he planned to sell to fund his drug habit.

Defence lawyer harry Morris said his client was suffering heavy paranoia due to using the drug ice which contributed to his actions.

Mr Morris said his client felt "putrid" about the incident and was determined to relocate to "start fresh".

Mason appeared in court on Thursday via video link from jail.

He pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing a dangerous drug.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail with a parole eligibility date of October 4.