Dodgy dads clutter Fraser Coast court on drug charges

DADS IN COURT: There was a common theme of drug possession charges at Hervey Baty Magistrates Court on Thursday. News Corp

IT WAS a day for dodgy dads in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

At least five fathers fronted court, with charges ranging from drug possession to theft.

James Andrew Arundell, 55, was first before Magistrate Stephen Guttridge, charged with possession of marijuana and fentanyl.

Duty lawyer Harry Morris told the court his client dissolved the fentanyl with acid and water over a heated spoon and injected it.

The father-of-two admitted he was a drug addict.

He was convicted and fined $750.

Next in line was Bradley James Tattam, 43, who was charged with possession of utensils used for smoking marijuana.

Tattam, the sole carer of three children, was convicted and fined $250.

On December 28, 2018, a father-of-two stole a mobile phone off a counter in a fast-food restaurant in Gympie.

On June 28 when questioned by police, Mitchell Shaun Sentance said he was "going through a hard time" and handed the phone over.

Sentance, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

He was fined $400. No conviction was recorded.

David Edward Reid, 44, was caught by police trying to conceal a suboxone strip inside a children's toy.

Reid had ditched the toy under a car after spotting police.

He told the court he used the drug intravenously to "wean off harder drugs".

The full-time father-of-two pleaded guilty to drug possession.

He was convicted and sentenced to one month in jail, wholly-suspended for six months.

Lastly, on June 26, police executed a search warrant at a Point Vernon home and found 49 buckshot rounds and glass bulb pipes used to smoke the drug ice.

Jonathon Charles Shearer, 34, pleaded guilty to all charges including possession of drug utensils.

The full-time dad was convicted and fined $400.