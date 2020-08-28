Dodgy drivers show road safety message not getting through

DESPITE warnings from police, drivers have continued to break the rules during Road Safety Week.

A total of 50 infringement notices have been issued in the Maryborough area since Monday.

One of those was to a 68-year-old Wondai woman who allegedly blew almost four times the legal BAC after being involved in a car crash yesterday.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash about 10.15am on August 26 on the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Woodstock St in Maryborough.

The woman was taken to Maryborough Police Station where she allegedly registered 0.176 BAC.

She was charged with high range drink driving and is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 7.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes said the crash was a timely reminder that alcohol or drugs should not be mixed with our roads.

Another alleged drunk driver is headed to court after allegedly driving at 154km/h on the Wide Bay Highway while three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police picked up the 33-year-old Gympie man yesterday afternoon just after 2pm near Woolooga.

After a roadside breath test allegedly returned a BAC of 0.150 per cent, he was charged with drink driving and will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on October 1.

He was also fined $1245 and lost six points off his licence for exceeding the 100km/h speed limit by more than 40km/h.

“Sadly, that we have had these figures, it shows the message is not getting out there,” Insp Clowes said.

“We are trying to get the message out there to the community that traffic fatalities, sadly in this particular area in the Wide Bay, have been higher than we experienced last year.

“We want the public to be aware of the fatal five and each day this week we have focused on a particular subject.”

This week during Road Safety Week, police have highlighted the dangers of drink and drug driving, speeding, distractions, not wearing seatbelts and the risk to motorcyclists on roads.