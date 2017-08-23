Dodgy family daycare centres shut down across Qld

DODGY family daycare centres approved by the Queensland Government have been forced to close after Commonwealth compliance checks made disturbing findings.

Parents have been left shocked after the Federal Government suspended or cancelled 15 family daycare services in Queensland in the past financial year.

About one in five had been assessed and rated by the State Government.

Cases against centres are still being finalised and some that have had their approvals suspended now face cancellation.

In one case that can be exclusively revealed by The Courier-Mail, a family daycare centre in southeast Queensland allegedly charged taxpayers for 350 suspicious sessions of care.

The Courier-Mail