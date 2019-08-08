Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

A URANGAN man who was sentenced last year after police found $8900 worth of stolen fishing gear in his shed, hasn't learned his lesson and landed himself back in jail.

Brendan James Rafter appeared by video link to plead guilty to breaching a suspended sentence in March in Hervey Bay District Court last Monday.

The 34-year-old received two years imprisonment wholly suspended for two years after serving two months when he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in August last year.

The court heard Rafter was serving a total prison term of two years, seven months and 26 days for various offences which would expire on January 8, 2021.

Rafter addressed the court to express his "deepest regret and remorsefulness" for his actions which put him back in prison.

"I know my actions have had a negative impact on friends, family and general community but I'm hoping in the future to make it up to myself and everyone around me by turning my life around," he said.

"I have had no incidents in prison, completed all courses available to me and gained employment in the wood shop in prison."

Rafter hoped for leniency as he had the full support of his parents, who he intended to live with, had lined up a full-time job at the Sandy Straits Marina and intended to get involved with Volunteer Marine Rescue.

Judge Ian Dearden said he was impressed by the steps Rafter had taken to "set up a sensible way of getting back into the community" but warned Rafter that he did not do well on parole previously and needed to "turn it around".

Rafter was ordered to serve the whole of the outstanding two years on his sentence, which were previously suspended, with 89 days declared served.

The sentence will run concurrently with his current sentences and Mr Dearden set an immediate parole eligibility date.